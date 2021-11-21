New Haven Police Officer Arrested After Lengthy Criminal Investigation

The New Haven Police Department said an officer was arrested after being accused of patronizing a prostitute while on-duty earlier this year.

Police said Officer Troche approached a woman while on routine patrol and made "unwanted contact" with her.

Troche was placed on administrative leave on April 5. An internal affairs and criminal investigation have been ongoing ever since.

During the investigation, the State's Attorney's Office determined that probable cause existed to obtain an arrest warrant for Troche. He turned himself into the police department on Sunday.

Troche faces charges for patronizing a prostitute with a $25,000 bond.

He's been a member of the police department since September 2018 and is currently assigned to the patrol division.

The police department says they take all complaints on officers that violate the public's trust serious.

"We work extremely hard to be transparent to the community and offer many ways for citizens to make complaints against officers. It was extremely important to this investigation that the victim trusted that the New Haven Police Department would take the complaint serious and fully investigate regardless of the nature and immigration status," Public Information Officer Scott Shumway said in a statement.