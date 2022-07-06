New Milford Schools Working to Find Spots for Programs After Fire at High School

There is extensive damage at New Milford High School after a fire and several programs will be moved to other locations, according to school officials.

New Milford Superintendent Alisha DiCorpo said in a message to families that the fire damage appears to be localized on the roof, but the “overall damage to the interior of the building is quite extensive.”

The school district will need to conduct remediation on several levels of the building. It’s not yet clear how long it will take and the funding that will be needed to repair the building and replace any materials that were damaged, according to DiCorpo.

School officials are working to find available sites for summer programs and will have an update. Each program will have another more program-specific update as the potential start date of Monday, July 11 gets closer, but the date is dependent on several factors, school officials said.

They are also ordering curriculum and instructional materials and all other items necessary for the programs to start today and school officials said they can begin once they obtain the items.

The following programs will be moved out of the high school and will take place at the new locations. School officials said start and end times will remain the same, but bus pick-up and drop-off may be different.

Credit Recovery Program-Grades 9-12: Schaghticoke Middle School Library Media Center (Transportation provided)

Extended School Year Program: Schaghticoke Middle School (Transportation provided)

Extended School Year Program Ages 3, 4, and 5 only: Northville Elementary School (Transportation provided)

Summer Bridge Program: Incoming Grades 3-6: Northville Elementary School (Transportation provided)

Summer Bridge Program: Incoming Grades 8 and 9: Schaghticoke Middle School (Transportation provided)

*Algebra Readiness Program will be located at Schaghticoke Middle School from July 25 to 29. (No transportation will be provided)

The cause of the fire is under investigation.