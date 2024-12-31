‘New Year New Haven' – First time event hosted at New Haven Green

The New Haven Green hosted its first-ever New Year’s Eve celebration for families to enjoy.

The event, New Year New Haven began at 2 p.m. and was scheduled through 7 p.m. for families to celebrate together before midnight, according to event organizer Angel Dahfay.

Dahfay, the manager of public programs and activation for the New Haven Green, said she was tasked with putting the event together and she said her vision was to create a family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration.

“People need to be able to come here, feel safe and have something to do and not just use it as a pathway to cross the street and get to spots around,” Dahfay said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The event offered free live music, free carousel and giant slide rides, an arts and crafts station and food trucks were also on site selling delicious meals and treats.

New Haven mother Kenicha Lopez and daughter said they came across the event by surprise as they headed back from a doctor’s appointment.

"Out of all my years living in New Haven, this is the first year I see multiple events here in a long time back-to-back and it's very nice,” Lopez said.

A family visiting from Fairfield said it was great to have a new way to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

"Honestly, there's not much to do during the day, especially for kids and this is something so special that we can celebrate with them, with each other, then go home, have a nice dinner and call it a night which is perfect,” said Brittany Cianciulli.