North Haven first selectman vows to hold people accountable for street takeovers

North Haven is cracking down on the issue of street takeovers after two people were injured over the weekend.

A street takeover happened on Montowese Avenue around 2 a.m. on Dec. 28, according to police.

In a video shared via the department’s Facebook page, it shows a white 2016 Dodge Charger circling around a ring of fire in the middle of the road, with dozens of people watching and cheering on.

The video also shows the moment the white car hits two people before speeding off.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Michael Freda, North Haven’s first selectman, said he is fed up with street takeovers and has partnered with other agencies to find the people involved and avoid future incidents.

“We’re mobilizing our intel with our police department, the FBI and the state police to try to intercept these,” Freda said.

The first selectman said the reason street takeovers keep happening is due to the lack of consequences at the judicial level.

“We got to get back to an environment where there are harsh penalties and punishments for people causing harm potentially to other people, for people disrupting our cities and towns, for people that are creating havoc on our streets at night, there has to be greater consequences,” Freda said.

Quinton Robinson, a resident of North Haven, was nearly speechless when he saw the video and was told where it happened.

He agreed with the first selectman that there needs to be stricter punishments for teenagers involved in public safety crimes.

“Teenagers…some sort of punishment that can open their eyes to say 'OK, I should not be doing this,'” Robinson said.

Meanwhile, another man shared it all comes down to parents teaching their kids right from wrong in order for them to make good decisions later on.

“Kids just need more discipline, and a lot of parents, they are babies themselves, they are young and have kids themselves and at the end of the day, the kids don’t respect them," Heron Francis said.

North Haven police are searching for the driver of the white 2016 Dodge Camaro, with a black hood.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact North Haven police.