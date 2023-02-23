Officials ID West Hartford Man Killed in Avalanche in Washington State

A West Hartford man was killed in an avalanche in Washington state on Sunday that swept climbers 500 feet down the Northeast Couloir of Colchuck Peak, according to authorities.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office in Washington state said six people were climbing Colchuck Peak when an avalanche occurred near Colchuck Lake and three of the six climbers were killed.

The sheriff’s office has identified the Connecticut man who died as Seong Cho, a 54-year-old Korean national who was living in West Hartford.

Yun Park, a 66-year-old man from Palisades Park, New Jersey; and 60-year-old Jeannie Lee, of Bayside, New York also died during the avalanche, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff's office said another climber was injured but made it back down to base camp with the other two climbers.

Nearly two dozen rescuers responded to the scene and determined that conditions were too hazardous to continue rescue efforts.

Rescuers have not yet located the dead climbers. The sheriff’s office said rescue efforts will be based on avalanche and weather conditions.