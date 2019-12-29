Dolphins Stun Patriots at Gillette

All the Patriots had to do to earn their 10th consecutive first-round bye in the postseason was beat the hapless Miami Dolphins, a four-win team seemingly playing out the string on its way to a top-5 pick in next April’s NFL Draft.

To beat a Dolphins team that has won twice in Foxboro since 2001, neither instance featuring much of Tom Brady under center for New England.

And they couldn’t do it. For the first time since the 2009 season, the Patriots will be playing on wild-card weekend following a 27-24 loss in their regular season finale at Gillette Stadium.

"We didn't play the way we're capable of playing and it ended up costing us," Brady said after throwing for 221 yards, two touchdowns and a pick-six. "Just too many bad mistakes."

After James White's 13-yard touchdown reception gave New England its first lead of the game with 3:53 left in the fourth quarter, the Patriots allowed Ryan Fitzpatrick, he of his eighth NFL team, to drive the Dolphins 75 yards in 13 plays for the go-ahead score with 0:24 remaining on a pass to Mike Gesicki.

The defensive meltdown denied Brady what would have been his 46th fourth-quarter comeback between the regular and postseasons, which would have surpassed Peyton Manning for the most in NFL history.

It really wasn't a banner day for Brady and the offense, though, as has been the case for the majority of the 2019 season. Brady's pick-six, his first since Week 16 of the 2017 season, was gift-wrapped to former Patriot Eric Rowe and helped the Dolphins to a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Brady's first half was so bad, Miami's punter, who threw an incomplete pass on a fake, had a higher passer rating through 30 minutes.

It is halftime at Gillette Stadium, where Miami's punter has a higher passer rating than Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/rxL7wsjyhp — Jake Levin (@JakeTLevin) December 29, 2019

Brady doesn't deserve all of the criticism, however. He dropped a fantastic 50-yard completion to Phillip Dorsett in the near the end of the first half, which set up a Sony Michel 4-yard touchdown run.