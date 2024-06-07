Peer support available to state troopers in wake of line of duty death

Following the death of Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier, we checked in with state troopers on how the immense loss is impacting them.

Connecticut State Police offer a peer support program to provide troopers with help during tough times like this.

“A collective group of troopers that have been selected and trained to help identify signs and symptoms associated with stressors or trauma,” TFC Rodney Valdes said. "Obviously it's very challenging for us to process, but nevertheless, the resilience of our men and women is second to none."

TFC Valdes is the program’s coordinator. He said the services have been relied on heavily in the week since Pelletier’s death.

"It's absolutely heart wrenching. Something that is incomparable,” TFC Valdes said. “[Pelletier was] an amazing human being, such a good, kindhearted man, and so well-liked throughout the agency. For us, it's going to be a long journey."

Pelletier was killed by an impaired hit-and-run driver on May 30 on I-84 in Southington, according to state police. The 34-year-old left behind a wife and two sons and was a nine-year veteran of the Connecticut State Police.

“In a room full of police officers, my challenge to you all is to make sure you make time to make memories. It’s okay to say no to the overtime shift from time to time,” Pelletier’s wife, Dominque Pelletier, said at his funeral Wednesday.

Valdes said the agency encourages troopers to put self care at the top of their list, but it’s a difficult task.

"We always stress to our troopers to ensure that their self care is probably on the top of their list. Currently, with our numbers, the staffing, the demand of our troopers and policing, it is kind of rough for these guys to get a moment's break.”

But he thanks the community for rallying around them in these times of grief.

"We just ask that they continue to support us even after the dust settles,” Valdes added. “Understand that our job is taxing, that right now, policing, it's a different type of policing, and the demand is high on us, and we certainly appreciate their compassion and everyone coming together to support us in our time."