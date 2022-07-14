People in Stolen Porsche Committed Armed Robberies in Manchester: Police

Manchester police are investigating two armed robberies involving four people in a stolen Porsche Wednesday night and said they believe suspects taken into custody in Hartford are connected.

Police said the four people were in a 2021 Porsche Macan that had been stolen out of East Hartford earlier in the evening.

At 8:30 p.m., they received a report that four males in a white Porsche rammed a man off a scooter on Lake Street and had guns when they approached him. They stole the victim’s cell phone and wallet, then left. Three left in the vehicle and the other left on the victim’s scooter, police said.

The victim sustained minor injuries and was transported to Manchester Memorial Hospital.

Around 10 minutes after the first robbery, police received another report that people in a white Porsche SUV approached two people who were skateboarding in the area of East Cemetery on East Center Street. The armed people demanded the victims' cell phones and wallets and one victim told police that one of the assailants punched him twice in the face, according to police.

Both victims said the robbers were wearing masks and black clothing and pointed firearms at them.

After the robberies in Manchester, four suspects were apprehended after fleeing from the stolen Porsche in Hartford, according to Manchester police. Officers are investigating but said they believed the suspects taken into custody by Hartford Police are connected.

East Hartford police said they were investigating the theft of a white Porsche that was left running at the Gulf state at 611 Main St. earlier in the evening. No injuries were reported. The Porsche was found in Hartford and the suspects are in custody, they said.

Anyone with information related to these incidents is asked to contact us at (860) 645-5500.