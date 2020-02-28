Plainfield

Plainfield Man Charged With Manslaughter in Brother’s Strangulation Death

Plainfield Police

Keith Theodore Coolidge

Police have arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with the death of his brother in Plainfield.

Officers arrested Keith T. Coolidge at Danielson Superior Court on Friday.

His arrest is the result of an investigation into the December 19, 2019 death of his brother, Keith C. Coolidge.

Police responded to a camper trailer on Community Avenue on that day and found Keith C. Coolidge dead at the scene, according to authorities.

The suspect, Keith T. Coolidge, was taken into custody at the time on a charge of violating a protective order.

Investigators said they determined there had been an altercation between the two brothers.

An autopsy revealed Keith C. Coolidge died due to compression of the neck, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Keith T. Coolidge is charged with second-degree manslaughter and first-degree strangulation. He was held on $1 million bond after being arraigned on Friday.

