Plymouth Woman Accused of Shooting 2 Children, Killing 1 to Appear in Court Monday

The Plymouth woman who is accused of shooting two children on Friday night is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.

A 15-year-old Terryville High School student has died and his or her 7-year-old younger sibling remains in critical condition following the shooting.

State police said 43-year-old Naomi Bell, of Terryville, has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the shooting.

Connecticut State Police said crews were called to a home on North Main Street in the Terryville section of Plymouth around 7 p.m.

Investigators said Bell shot two children within the home. Authorities did not say how Bell and the children knew each other.

One of the children was later pronounced dead, according to state police. The other child is in critical condition at Connecticut Children's Medical Center, they added.

On Saturday, Plymouth school district officials said the child who died was a Terryville High School student and the child who was critically injured is a student at Harry S. Fisher Elementary School.

According to the school district, a third sibling, who is a student at Eli Terry Jr. Middle School, was not home at the time of the shooting.

"I’m in shock. It’s still not real to me," Taylor Wells of Plymouth said.

Wells lives directly next door. He said he did not hear gunshots and was in disbelief when two ambulances arrived. Wells said he knows Bell casually and what happened is confusing.

"She was nice. I’m having trouble believing it," Wells said.

Bell is facing charges including murder and criminal attempt to commit murder. She is currently detained in lieu of a $2,500,000 bond.

The Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crimes Division is investigating.