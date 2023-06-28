Police arrest man for arson and assault of woman in Meriden

A man has been arrested for intentionally starting a fire and an alleged assault that happened in Meriden this April, police said.

The fire sent four people to the hospital, and one woman was severely hurt during the incident.

Officers arrested Timothy Wendell, 37, on Wednesday for arson and aggravated assault in connection to the April 20 incident.

Officers responded to Colony Street in Meriden just after 1 a.m. after receiving reports that several people were fighting and people who were outside the building told officers that there was a fire on the second floor of 170 Colony St., police said.

Police said Wendell allegedly used an accelerant to set fire to the occupied building, while also dousing two people with the ignitable liquid to try and set them on fire. According to authorities, he also set fire to another woman, causing her serious physical injuries.

When officers went into the building, they found a female with a head wound, that they said might have been caused by “a blunt impact instrument,” and a burned arm. The woman was taken to the hospital for her injuries, police said.

Medical staff was called in to treat any possible victims. Meriden firefighters responded for the fire in the building and rescued two residents.

Meriden police officers and firefighters helped several other people get to safety as well. The police department said several residents in the multi-unit building were displaced because of the fire.

Fire officials said the building has significant heat, smoke and water damage. The Meriden fire marshals’ office is investigating the fire.

Wendell faces charges including first-degree arson, assault, criminal attempt at assault and reckless endangerment. He was taken into custody after being spotted walking on East Main Street Wednesday. He is being held on a $150,000 bond, according to police.

The American Red Cross helped 12 people who were displaced by the fire. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Hadir at 203-630-6250 or email jhadir@meridenct.gov.

The investigation remains ongoing.