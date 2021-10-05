Police Have Arrest Warrant For Driver Accused of Seriously Injuring Farmington Officer

Police now have an arrest warrant for the driver they say hit and seriously injured a Farmington officer last month.

Officer James O'Donnell was pinned between his police cruiser and a stolen vehicle as the driver attempted to take off from a condominium complex on Talcott Notch Road just before 1 a.m. on September 20.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police responded the complex for the report of a theft from a vehicle in the area.

Pedro Acevedo, 32, of New Britain, was driving the car that hit O'Donnell, according to police.

He will be arraigned on several charges at Hartford Superior Court at 2 p.m., police said.

O'Donnell suffered multiple broken bones. He underwent surgery the day of the incident.

Police described his injuries as "devastating" and said O'Donnell will need a lengthy rehabilitation to recover.