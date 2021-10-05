Farmington

Police Have Arrest Warrant For Driver Accused of Seriously Injuring Farmington Officer

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police now have an arrest warrant for the driver they say hit and seriously injured a Farmington officer last month.

Officer James O'Donnell was pinned between his police cruiser and a stolen vehicle as the driver attempted to take off from a condominium complex on Talcott Notch Road just before 1 a.m. on September 20.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Police responded the complex for the report of a theft from a vehicle in the area.

Pedro Acevedo, 32, of New Britain, was driving the car that hit O'Donnell, according to police.

Local

Hartford 5 mins ago

Hartford Police Adds 150 New Body Cameras; All Officers Now With Body Cams

Powerball 2 hours ago

$50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Connecticut

He will be arraigned on several charges at Hartford Superior Court at 2 p.m., police said.

O'Donnell suffered multiple broken bones. He underwent surgery the day of the incident.

Police described his injuries as "devastating" and said O'Donnell will need a lengthy rehabilitation to recover.

This article tagged under:

FarmingtonFarmington police
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us