Police ID man struck and killed in Lisbon

State police have identified the man who was struck and killed in Lisbon on Monday night.

Richard Dupont, 67, of Jewett City, was struck on River Road, according to state police.

State police said a 36-year-old man from Ledyard was under the influence, driving a Dodge Ram northbound on River Road around 10:30 p.m. when he went off of the side of the road and hit Dupont and a guardrail. The pickup also hit a telephone pole, police said.

According to state police, Dupont died at the scene.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The suspected driver of the pickup was charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs and illegal possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

The investigation remains active and is ongoing.

Anyone who saw the crash or has information is asked to call Trooper Timothy Wengloski at Troop E- Montville at 860-848-6500, extension 5 or email timothy.wengloski@ct.gov.