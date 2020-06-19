Teen Shot Dead While Sleeping in New Haven Home: Police

Police are investigating after they believe a woman was shot and killed in her sleep earlier this week in New Haven.

The incident occurred on Wednesday inside a house on Valley Street between West Hills Road and Emerson Street in the West Rock neighborhood at approximately 8:45 a.m.

Police said they responded to a 911 call of an unconscious person. Kiana Brown, 19, of New Haven, was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The Medical Examiner determined that Brown died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to police.

Police said that detectives investigating the homicide found evidence of gunfire in the road. Detectives determined that Brown was fatally shot in the head while she was sleeping, police said.

Officers said that several neighbors heard gunfire during the early morning hours on the day of the shooting.

Major Crimes detectives responded to the scene and forensic detectives surveyed the house with a search warrant.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven Police at 203-946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.