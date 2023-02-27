Police Release Photos of Man Accused of Assaulting, Robbing FedEx Driver During Delivery in Manchester

Police have released photos of a man accused of assaulting and robbing a FedEx driver who was making a delivery in Manchester last week.

Officers were called to a home on Lydall Street on Thursday just before 5 p.m. after getting a report of a package theft.

At the home, the FedEx driver said he was attacked by a man while approaching the home with a package.

According to police, the man reportedly arrived in a vehicle and got out of the passenger side before approaching the FedEx driver. The FedEx driver then got into a scuffle with the man and was punched in the head.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

A witness said the FedEx driver never let go of the package before it ripped. Two iPhones then fell from the package and were promptly picked up by the man. An Apple Watch and paperwork were left at the scene.

Authorities said the man fled on foot after grabbing the iPhones.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s. In photos provided by police, the man appears to be wearing a black and red or black and orange hoodie. Investigators are asking for the public's help identifying him.

After the suspect fled, authorities said the vehicle sped off in the same direction. The vehicle is believed to be a grey Acura sedan with a temporary registration plate.

The FedEx driver suffered minor injuries in the incident.

FedEx released a statement on Sunday about the incident saying, “There is no higher priority than the safety of our team members and service providers. We are reviewing this matter and are grateful for the assistance provided by members of the local community.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at (860) 645-5500 or the lead investigator Officer Lindsay Whitehead directly at (860) 645-5500 ext. 15356.