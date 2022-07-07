meriden

Police Searching for Driver After Crashes on I-91, Meriden Street

Crash on Margerie Street in Meriden 2
NBC Connecticut

Police are looking for the driver who struck vehicles on Interstate 91 and hit a pole and a building in Meriden.

Police said it started just after 7 a.m. when the driver of a Jeep hit vehicles on I-91, then fled and hit a pole and a building on Margerie Street in Meriden, then left.

The crash damaged the façade of the building, but there was no structural damage.

Crash on Margerie Street in Meriden
NBC Connecticut
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A male was driving the Jeep and no one else was in the vehicle, police said.

They said no injuries were reported.

Meriden police are investigating the incident on Margerie Street while state police are running the investigation pertaining to I-91.

Local

Connecticut swimming areas 1 hour ago

Squantz Pond, Mashamoquet Brook State Park Closed for Swimming

COVID-19 3 hours ago

Yale Researchers Predict COVID-19 Endemic Phase Will Happen in 2024

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

meriden
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us