Police Searching for Driver After Crashes on I-91, Meriden Street

Police are looking for the driver who struck vehicles on Interstate 91 and hit a pole and a building in Meriden.

Police said it started just after 7 a.m. when the driver of a Jeep hit vehicles on I-91, then fled and hit a pole and a building on Margerie Street in Meriden, then left.

The crash damaged the façade of the building, but there was no structural damage.

A male was driving the Jeep and no one else was in the vehicle, police said.

They said no injuries were reported.

Meriden police are investigating the incident on Margerie Street while state police are running the investigation pertaining to I-91.