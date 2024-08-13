Police searching for driver who fled from police in Southington

Police are looking for the driver who fled from police in Southington and hit a police cruiser.

Southington police said officers tried to stop a white Lincoln MKZ around 10:06 p.m. on Monday for a registration violation, but the driver kept going.

Around two hours later, around 12:12 a.m. on Tuesday, a Southington police officer saw the same car parked at the Cumberland Farms Gas station on West Street.

As the officer was speaking with the driver, the person slowly pulled forward and hit the cruiser’s front license plate area, then a concrete pylon in the parking lot, police said. There was no visible damage to the cruiser.

Other officers responded and used stop sticks to deflate the Lincoln’s tires, but the driver kept going and got into Interstate 84.

No Southington officers went after the car, according to Southington police.

State police said a trooper who was working an overtime highway construction job heard Troop H put out a be on the lookout call for Southington police and saw the driver pass him on I-84 West by exit 31.

The trooper tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver kept going, entered Troop I’s area and the trooper was instructed to end the pursuit, state police said.

The Lincoln was later found in Waterbury.

The investigation is ongoing.