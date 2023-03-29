Quinnipiac Basketball Player Faces Strangulation Charges After Domestic Incident: Police

A standout Quinnipiac University basketball player has been arrested on several charges relating to a domestic incident, according to police.

The Hamden Police Department said Dezi Jones, a junior guard from Missouri, is facing charges for strangulation and disorderly conduct.

He was arrested in Hamden Tuesday night, police said. Jones is transferring schools after this season, he announced on Twitter earlier this week.

Back in that red🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/jVoMhL8G5A — Dezi Jones (@dezijones25) March 24, 2023

A woman that Jones was in a relationship with was also arrested on disorderly conduct charges, according to police.

In a statement, the university said it's investigating Jones' arrest as a Title IX incident.

"The university takes all Title IX incident reports with utmost seriousness and has policies in place to ensure a thorough review of all allegations," a university spokesperson said.

Police didn't provide any information about what transpired. No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.