Residents, Clergy Call for End to Racial Injustice After Death of George Floyd

A few demonstrations are planned today as people across the state call for an end to racial injustice after the death of George Floyd and clergy members are also joining together in a call for national healing.

Organizers have held protests and demonstrations in cities and towns across the country to express outrage over the death of Floyd, a black man who died after a white officer in Minneapolis pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he pleaded for air and stopped moving.

Several clergy members from local Congregational churches will join together this morning on the steps of the First Congregational Church on Meeting House Lane in Madison, in an expression of solidarity against racism and to unite in a call for national healing.

A news release about the event says clergy representing local churches belonging to the New Haven East Consociation of the United Church of Christ, and include Madison, North Madison, North Guilford, Guilford, Northford, North Branford, Branford, East Haven, North Haven and Durham will take part.

Pastors will issue a joint statement condemning racism, they will offer a scripture reading, prayers, and a call to work to dismantle racism.

Protests are planned today in Manchester, Milford and Somers.

The Manchester protest is scheduled for 2 p.m. at town hall.

The Milford protest is planned for 3:30 p.m. on the green.

The protest in Somers will be held at Somers Town Hall from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Rallies Across CT Call for Justice After Death of George Floyd