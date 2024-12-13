Ronald McDonald House ‘Trees of Hope' event fundraises for its 35th year

There are two days remaining for people to enjoy the 35th annual Trees of Hope fundraiser in New Haven.

The event is the largest fundraiser by the organization, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Connecticut and Western Massachusetts.

This year, the event has more than 170 trees and displays that people can win by purchasing $1 raffle tickets.

The money raised in the week-long event helps to fund the Ronald McDonald House and the families who use their services, according to Michelle D’Amore, the chief executive officer of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Connecticut and Western Massachusetts.

“What we do is provide a home away from home, whose families' children are receiving critical care in nearby hospitals,” D’Amore said.

She said it costs the organization $120 per night, per family to stay at the Ronald McDonald House, which is why the Trees of Hope event is such an important fundraiser.

“What we are able to do with this fundraiser is provide the gift of togetherness to families to be close to their children during the holiday season,” D’Amore said.

On Friday, dozens of people walked through the hallways at 555 Long Wharf Dr., admiring all the thematic Christmas trees and displays.

Mary Algiere, an eight-time volunteer with the organization, said she volunteers her time with Ronald McDonald House Charities because they once helped her family, after her sister was injured and landed in the hospital.

"My mother was able to stay there for six weeks while my sister was being treated at Maryland Hospital, and they also extended the invitation to my entire family to come down,” Algiere said.

She said the organization is fantastic, and it's where she feels best giving back.

"I feel grateful for what they have done for us, and I want to make sure it continues to other families that are in need as well," Algiere said.

The event is scheduled to run from Dec. 7 to 15 at the Maritime Center in New Haven from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Raffle winners will be announced on Sunday, Dec.15 following the event’s closure.