Warning issued over new scam targeting families of college athletes in Connecticut

The state is warning about what they said is a new scam targeting college athletes in Connecticut and their families.

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection and the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection said scammers are targeting individuals and their families whose information is publicly available, requesting payment and creating a sense of urgency.

They said Connecticut State University Police Departments have investigated incidents where a caller who identifies themself as a member of the university’s police department contacts a parent of a university student and says that their student-athlete has been given citations for open container, curfew violation or trespassing.

Then the caller requests immediate payment through CashApp, Venmo or JPay.

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection and the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection said a police department or campus safety program will never contact a parent and attempt to solicit payment for a citation.

If you receive a suspicious call or communication claiming to be law enforcement, hang up, and call your local police department to report the scam.

If you have fallen victim to this scam and provided personal information or money, contact your financial institution immediately, the state urges.

“This is a classic scam, targeting individuals and their families whose information is publicly available, and creating a sense of urgency to provide immediate payment by impersonating a government agency and issuing a threat of severe penalties if payment is not received,” Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli said in a statement. “At no point will a police department pressure you into paying a citation via an untraceable payment method.”

Deputy Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Commissioner Brenda Bergeron said the department will continue to work closely with campus police and the Department of Consumer Protection to track scams and criminal activity.

“At DESPP, The Connecticut Intelligence Center tracks criminal trends and tactics and disseminates information to law enforcement and other public safety partners to help enhance the safety and security of our communities,’’ said Bergeron.