Residents had to be evacuated and an investigation is underway after an early morning fire in Plainville Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out at 3:08 a.m. at an apartment complex on 71 Russell Avenue.

There has been no information on how many people may potentially be displaced or if there were any injuries reported.

Eversource and mutual aid were called in to assist.

