South Windsor woman sets new world record for chalk mural

A South Windsor woman has set a world record and she is being recognized by Guinness World Records.

Preeti Gundapwar has created the largest chalk street art by one artist.

"It is just to challenge myself and see what are my limits?’" Gundapwar said when she spoke with NBC Connecticut earlier this month. "If I can get the record, that is the cherry on the top."

A South Windsor woman is hoping to see her name in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Well, she has reached her goal after spending three days creating the artwork depicting the Northern Lights.

Gundapwar said she drew this scene because she loves art and nature.

"I feel Northern Lights is the amazing art by nature which has tons of colors and it just brightens you up," Gundapwar said.

Gundapwar, who said she has been drawing since she was a child, decided to pick up some chalk and brighten up her South Windsor neighborhood during the pandemic.

Then, she started researching world records for chalk murals.

The previous world record for the largest chalk mural was 200 square meters, she said.

Guinness World Records, which was previously the Guinness Book of World Records, lists Gundapwar’s mural as 226.5 square meters, or 2,438 feet, by 37 inches.

For a little bit of history, the idea for the Guinness Book of World Records came about in the 1950s. That idea was to publish a book of facts to solve arguments in pubs, according to the Guinness World Records website. You can read more about that here.

There are now 62,252 active record titles in the database, including Gundapwar's, and people in 171 countries have attempted to set records.

The mural is located at 35 Blue Spruce Road in South Windsor.