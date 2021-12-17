Connecticut State Police

State Police Arrest Man Wanted by FBI in String of Robberies

Light on a state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut State Police have arrested a man wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in connection with several armed robberies and carjackings in the New Britain and Hartford region.

Police said they've taken 23-year-old Christian Velez into custody in New Britain Friday night at approximately 8 p.m.

The FBI was offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that led to Velez's arrest and conviction.

FBI Seeking Help to Find ‘Armed and Dangerous' Suspect in Robberies

Police said that Velez was wanted in connection with a series of Hobbs Act robberies that began in September. In at least one, he pulled a firearm, according to the FBI.

The Hobbs Act looks at robbery or extortion crimes that affect interstate or foreign commerce.

There have been numerous incidents in the New Britain and Hartford region that police believe Velez is involved in. The number of incidents was not released, but the FBI previously said they are in the "teens."

He should be considered armed and dangerous and an escape risk, according to the FBI notice, and "may have violent tendencies."

