State police respond to ‘suspicious incident' with injuries in Prospect

State police vehicle
Connecticut State Police are investigating a suspicious incident that resulted in injuries in Prospect Friday night.

Troopers said they're responding to Merriman Lane. Police didn't specify exactly what they're investigating.

The incident was reported a little before 5 p.m. Police said injuries have been reported and emergency personnel was called in.

Troopers didn't say if there's a danger to the public. An NBC Connecticut crew is headed to the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

