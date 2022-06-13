Suspects Followed Victim From Casino, Stole Cash, Casino Chips: Police

City of Groton police have arrested two Massachusetts men who are accused of following a person from an out-of-state casino, crashing into the victim and stealing thousands of dollars in cash and casino chips.

As police from the city of Groton were responding to Clarence B. Sharp Highway early Sunday morning after hearing a crash, the victim called 911, yelling for help, police said.

Officers arrived to find two men robbing the victim and one had pinned the victim to the ground outside of his vehicle, police said.

The suspects ran into a wooded area between the highway and the City of Groton Municipal Building and one fell and officers took him into custody. He was later transported to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital to be treated for minor injuries and returned to the City of Groton Police Department.

The second suspect was also taken into custody, police said.

The victim was robbed of several thousand dollars in cash, several thousand dollars in casino chips, keys, a cell phone and other items, according to police.

They believe the suspects followed the victim from an out-of-state casino and deliberately initiated the crash to rob the person.

One of the suspects is from Brocton, Massachusetts and the other is from Boston, according to a news release from police.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the City of Groton Police Department Detective Division at (860)446-4186.