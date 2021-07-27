Teens in Stolen Car Hit Police Cruiser in New Britain: Mayor's Office

Three teens have been apprehended after crashing a stolen vehicle into a police cruiser in New Britain early Tuesday morning, according to Mayor Erin Stewart’s office.

They said officers saw a 2014 Honda Civic that had been stolen from Stratford around 1:50 a.m. and tried to stop it.

The driver sped off toward the intersection of North and Stanley streets and hit the driver side of a New Britain police cruiser, according to the mayor’s office.

Two 16-year-olds and a 13-year-old ran from the stolen car and were apprehended, officials said.

No serious injuries were reported. Police are investigating.