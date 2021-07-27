New Britain

Teens in Stolen Car Hit Police Cruiser in New Britain: Mayor's Office

New Britain police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

Three teens have been apprehended after crashing a stolen vehicle into a police cruiser in New Britain early Tuesday morning, according to Mayor Erin Stewart’s office.

They said officers saw a 2014 Honda Civic that had been stolen from Stratford around 1:50 a.m. and tried to stop it.

The driver sped off toward the intersection of North and Stanley streets and hit the driver side of a New Britain police cruiser, according to the mayor’s office. 

Local

meriden 38 mins ago

Man Arrested After Allegedly Kidnapping Someone in Meriden

Capitol Riot 2 hours ago

Hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Can Be Seen on NBCLX

Two 16-year-olds and a 13-year-old ran from the stolen car and were apprehended, officials said. 

No serious injuries were reported. Police are investigating.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This article tagged under:

New Britain
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us