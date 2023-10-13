Threat of bombs at all Connecticut airports was unfounded: TSA

Tweed New Haven Airport operations received an email Friday that said bombs were placed in every airport in Connecticut, according to TSA, and nothing suspicious was located during searches.

TSA said that state police brought in police dogs to do a sweep of the airports and airport operations were not impacted.

"TSA always operates at a high level of security and constant state of vigilance, regardless of world events. TSA maintains a risk-based, intelligence-driven approach that includes multiple layers of security, both seen and unseen," a statement from a spokesman for the New England Region said. "TSA and DHS are in close and ongoing touch with all of our airport, airline and law enforcement partners, and will continue to monitor these situations and may adjust security postures as (or when) necessary."

State police said the bomb squad was requested to assist New Haven Police at Tweed New Haven Airport today and referred NBC Connecticut to New Haven Police for further information.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

There were several bomb threats Friday and it is not clear whether they are all connected.

A cemetery is at 701 Whalley Ave. in New Haven and the New Haven Holocaust Memorial, at the corner of Whalley and West Park avenues, in New Haven also received bomb threats, according to the mayor's office in New Haven.

Congregation Mishkan Israel Synagogue in Hamden also received the bomb threat by email Friday morning.

Hamden police investigated and determined that Congregation Mishkan Israel is safe and normal activities have resumed. Hamden Police have increased patrols and will provide additional support during services, officials said.

Congregation Shir Shalom in Ridgefield received a call of a bomb threat Friday morning, according to police. A K-9 officer searched the grounds and did not turn up any explosive devices, police said.

According to Ridgefield police, several houses of worship throughout the state received threats on Friday.