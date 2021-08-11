Tickets for Essex Steam Train's North Pole Express to Go on Sale Soon

We’re expecting a heat wave, but it’s time to start thinking about the magical winter experience of the North Pole Express.

The Essex Steam Train is going to start selling tickets for the North Pole Express on Sept. 14.

The train takes families on a magical ride with Santa and Mrs. Claus and it‘s all set to “’The Night Before Christmas.”

But the journey that families look forward to each year did not happen in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

North Pole Express Ticket Schedule

Tuesday, Sept. 14: First Class and Coach, full car sales by phone only. First class cars seat 20, 32, or 36 and coaches seat 64.

Wednesday, Sept. 15: First Class and Coach, partial car sales by phone only.

Sold in blocks of 16 or 18, depending on the car selection.

Friday, Sept. 17: First Class and Coach general ticket sales, online only.

COVID-19 SAFETY PROTOCOLS

All Essex Steam Train & Riverboat guests, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear a mask while boarding and deboarding and while out of your seat on the train and riverboat, inside the gift store and restrooms, and when appropriate social distancing cannot be maintained .

People are asked to maintain a safe social distance from other guests and if you are feeling ill, stay home.