Two Teens Arrested After Threatening Fliers Found in Westport

Two Westport teens were arrested after fliers with threatening messages on them were found downtown last month.

An 18-year-old and another individual under the age of 18 were arrested on Thursday following an investigation into the Sept. 27 incident, according to police.

Police said they identified the two individuals involved through a review of surveillance video in the neighborhood. Officers were able to obtain images of both suspects and evidently arrest them.

Both individuals face second degree breach of peace charges, police said.

Police said there is currently no threat to the community relative to this incident.

The 18-year-old posted a $500 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned at Norwalk Superior Court on Nov. 17.

The investigation remains open and active.