UConn Dining chefs compete in annual Culinary Olympics

UConn Dining chefs competed in the Department of Dining Services' 23rd annual Culinary Olympics on Tuesday.

Cook books were thrown out and creativity thrived as the teams of chefs turned six surprise ingredients into gourmet dishes.

The competition, called "Boiling Point," features teams representing different dining facilities within the department. Each team had to use the mystery ingredients to prepare three tapas on each plate.

Among the mystery ingredients this year: octopus, pomegranate and an aloe Vera plant.

"We always like to give them ingredients that maybe don’t go together and that is the challenge - how are they going to take and blend those flavors together so that when the judges taste them they are like wow it works," said Robert Landolphi, assistant director of culinary development. “You would be surprised what comes out of all those ingredients, it is absolutely amazing. They are so talented.”

The teams had one hour and 15 minutes to complete their dishes. The chefs also had access to a pantry with miscellaneous items.

Chef Christopher Prosperi of Metro Bis Restaurant, longtime food writer Rand Richards Cooper and Chef Carol Cronin judged the teams on the creativity of their dishes, cooking techniques and use of ingredients.

“This is their one chance to really show their chops relieved of the constraints of high volume institutional cooking," Cooper said. "So, I am looking for them to revel in that and for us to get the tasty outcomes and enjoy them.”

Chefs from the university's catering department won the competition this year. Alexis Saucier, Amanda Flynn and Deborah Smith will have their names added to a plaque with the names of winners from the last 23 years.