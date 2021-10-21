Volunteers Sought for ‘Love Hartford Week of Service'

Volunteers in Hartford grabbed garden shears and shovels and did some work to clean the city Thursday, taking part in a weeklong project, and organizers said they could use some extra help.

KNOX Inc. has 21 community gardens across the city of Hartford and they are working with the city and several partners, including NBC Universal, which NBC Connecticut is part of, to clean up the city during “Love Hartford Week of Service.”

A lot tucked between apartment buildings on Cabot Street in Hartford has been transformed into a community garden.

On Thursday morning, volunteers replaced garden beds, cleaned up the area and trimmed back weeds.

“I took the day off and then I saw the volunteer opportunity and was like, ‘Oh, that’s a good thing to do,’” Christina Lumbreras, of Glastonbury, said.

Lumbreras, a member of the Junior League of Hartford, said she plans to help pick up garbage on Saturday as well.

“I think it’s important to give back to the community and just get involved. I mean, it’s where you live, so you want to make it look nice,” she said.

There are projects each day through Saturday and organizers are looking for volunteers.

“The more hands make it an easier job,” Craig Mergins, KNOX field operations manager, said.

“If people are interested in signing up, we can certainly take more people,” he said. Volunteers can register for projects online at unitedwayinc.org or here.

Projects will happen in: