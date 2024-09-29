Walk honors Jennifer Dulos and victims and survivors of domestic violence

Keeping the memories of Jennifer Dulos and other domestic violence victims alive. The nonprofit Interval House held a walk to honor Dulos and other victims and survivors on Saturday.

A sea of purple fills the stands at Dunkin Park as people hold candles for a moment of silence. This solemn moment meant to be a way to remember Jennifer Dulos and other victims and survivors of domestic violence.

“It was a lot of emotions. I feel horrible anybody would ever have to go through that. It’s just kind of mindboggling,” Hannah St. Jean, of Meriden.

It’s all part of a walk and remembrance hosted by the nonprofit Interval House which provides support to domestic violence victims. Dulos is believed to have been murdered by her husband after she disappeared from her New Canaan home back in May of 2019 with her case garnering heavy news coverage.

People say her case along with others that have received little to no coverage shows how widely domestic violence affects communities.

“It affects so many people and I’m just happy we were able to get out here and spread that message,” St. Jean said.

Mary-Jane Foster, president and CEO of Interval House says Connecticut sees about 40,000 of domestic violence reported each year. She says events like these are meant to be a way to provide comfort and healing.

“Surviving domestic violence is not easy. It’s a lifetime of recovery, so we always want to be sure we honor those at risk,” she said.

Foster urges anyone who feels they may be a victim to speak to someone they trust to get help.

“Do not live in isolation. Reach out. Reach out to your family, to your friends, and your colleagues,” she said.

Victims of domestic violence can contact Interval House at their 24-hour hotline at 860-838-8467.