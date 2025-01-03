Wallingford bakery embraces Three Kings Day with special baked goods

A bakery in Wallingford has been preparing for Three Kings Day, or El Dia de Los Reyes, by making hundreds of special baked goods.

Three Kings Day is celebrated on Jan. 6 and represents the day the three kings first saw baby Jesus, and brought him three gifts as offerings.

The holiday is most commonly celebrated with a baked good called wreath of the kings, a crown-shaped bread that is decorated with dry fruits and small figurines that symbolize baby Jesus.

At Elizabeth’s Bakery in Wallingford, they have kept busy over the past month as they get ready to sell hundreds of wreaths of the kings.

Arturo Xicohtencalt (left) decorates wreaths of the kings ahead of Three Kings Day

Elizabeth Xicohtencalt explained one of the traditional ways Three Kings Day is celebrated within Mexican culture.

“The tradition is whoever finds the baby Jesus, we celebrate it on Feb. 2 and essentially you have to bring food, you have to make tamales for that day," Xicohtencalt said.

She said it's special to see more customers showing interest in a different cultural tradition.

“Especially here in Wallingford, there's a nice small Mexican community and I think it's beautiful showing our traditions," Xicohtencalt said.

The family has baked 300 to 400 wreaths of the kings, and will be taking orders until the day of the holiday.

Wreath of the kings are being sold at $30 (small), $45 (medium) and $60 (large).