A water main break has closed part of an intersection in East Hartford on Sunday.

Cones can be seen surrounding a hole in the road at the intersection of Bedford Avenue and Dunham Lane.

Water also appears to be flooding other parts of the road.

Authorities have not released any details about how long it will take to fix the water main break.