Waterbury Police Arrest Second Suspect in Fatal Shooting

Waterbury police have arrested a second suspect in the shooting that killed a 24-year-old local man.

Waterbury Police Department said they have arrested 54-year-old Bobby Cooke in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Devante Echols, of Waterbury, on Bronson Street on July 10.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said Echols was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was treated on scene and taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries. Investigators said it appeared Echols had been involved in an argument before the shooting.

Cooke has been charged with murder, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a pistol or revolver; criminal use of a weapon, reckless endangerment in the first degree and illegal discharge of a firearm.

He is in custody on a $3 million bond. He is due in court today.

Police previously arrested 45-year-old Kyshone Jackson, who has been charged with first-degree murder, reckless endangerment and several gun charges. He was held on a $3 million bond.