Waterbury Police Arrest Second Suspect in Fatal Shooting

Waterbury police have arrested a second suspect in the shooting that killed a 24-year-old local man.

Waterbury Police Department said they have arrested 54-year-old Bobby Cooke in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Devante Echols, of Waterbury,  on Bronson Street on July 10.

Police said Echols was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was treated on scene and taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries. Investigators said it appeared Echols had been involved in an argument before the shooting.

Cooke has been charged with murder, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a pistol or revolver; criminal use of a weapon, reckless endangerment in the first degree and illegal discharge of a firearm.

He is in custody on a $3 million bond. He is due in court today.

Police previously arrested 45-year-old Kyshone Jackson, who has been charged with first-degree murder, reckless endangerment and several gun charges. He was held on a $3 million bond.

