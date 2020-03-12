Waterbury Public Schools to Close Over COVID-19 Concerns

Waterbury Public Schools are closing amid growing concerns about the novel coronavirus.

School officials announced Thursday that the district would close effective immediately through at least March 20.

Meal services for students who receive breakfast and lunch will continue. The Food Service Department will provide grab-and-go meals for students to pick up beginning Monday, March 16. Locations will be posted online.

Thousands of students in the district receive meals every day.

The district will also have a distance learning plan available to continue learning during this time period, which will involve assignments students can complete at home. More information is available here.

During the closure, custodial staff will continue cleaning school facilities and buses.

District officials will discuss the decision at a press conference at 8:30 p.m.

The City of Waterbury has activated its Emergency Operations Center, which will be staffed 24 hours a day. Residents looking for more information about how the city is responding to the COVID-19 outbreak can call 3-1-1 for information.

Other large school districts including Hartford and New Haven have also made the decision to close.

Five people in Connecticut have tested positive for COVID-19.