‘We're Tired': Hospital Staff Face Another Surge of Covid Patients

The state is taking action to get more boots on the ground to help medical workers, though some think more needs to be done.

It comes amid a surge of COVID-19 patients in hospitals. Levels are still below previous peaks when vaccines weren’t widely available.

“Things are very full. We are already at capacity in the intensive care units,” said Dr. Lauren Ferrante.

Ferrante shared what it’s like as hospitals in the state face a wave of COVID-related patients in the past couple of weeks.

With demand for COVID-19 testing skyrocketing and appointments all booked up, people are now waiting for hours in some locations to be tested at walk-up or drive-up sites.

“This surge has happened so quickly that I wonder if everyone really realizes how bad things are right now,” said Ferrante.

Ferrante is a Yale Medicine assistant professor and critical care physician.

Now she and other health care workers are dealing with another difficult period as they continue to work on the frontlines of the pandemic.

“I think everyone is, you know, really tired,” said Ferrante.

Now help could soon arrive.

“We have a workforce that has been working very hard for almost two years. Staffing matters significantly,” said Dr. Manisha Juthani, the states' public health commissioner.

Juthani announced on Monday she hopes to bring out-of-state doctors, nurses and other staff here quickly by waiving the Connecticut licensing requirement for 60 days.

“I think that could be very helpful. We've been short-staffed. You know, for any given shift it certainly feels like there are enough people but I think everyone's just pitching in to do their best and make sure that we can take care of the patients,” said Ferrante.

She thinks a temporary mask mandate could help reduce cases in communities, meaning fewer people eventually ending up in the hospital.

Also everyone can do their part by getting vaccinated and boosted, keeping holiday events small and getting tested.

“It's on all of us to take precautions and be careful,” said Ferrante.

Ferrante says one big difference this time is they are seeing more breakthrough cases with people who haven’t received their booster.