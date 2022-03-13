West Hartford Community Holds Vigil for Ukraine

The local support for Ukraine continued Sunday as the town of West Hartford held a vigil on the steps of the town hall auditorium.

Organizers handed out hundreds of Ukrainian flags to the attendees, who all wanted to show their solidarity with the country.

"They're wonderful people as people are everywhere, and they deserve to feel our support in their hour of need," said Bob Roggeveen of West Hartford.

NBC Connecticut

"I love the fact that you had 500 people here all with the Ukrainian flag. And as Shari Cantor said, I think this has been replicated all around the world. Because people stand up to evil. As you heard, we're going to stand up on behalf of the people of Ukraine," Gov. Ned Lamont said.

Mayor Shari Cantor said this is the town's first big event to support Ukraine.

A charity concert to benefit the people of Ukraine was also held Sunday afternoon in New Britain.