West Haven leaders plan the city's first community center

“Exercise class, play a game of cards, meet with your friends, make new friends.”

That’s what Mary Malenda hopes to find in the new West Haven community center.

Mayor Dorinda Borer announced Friday that the Molloy Elementary School will get $1.7 million in state bonds for building renovations to create the city’s first community space.

“West Haven has never had a Boys and Girls Club, we’ve never had a YMCA, we’ve never had a community center, and it’s about time we did something for the seniors, the veterans and the youth in our community,” Borer said in front of a packed gym in the Molloy school. She added that there’s plans to build a new gym.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Governor Ned Lamont joined for the announcement of the state-funded project and said it is one of several in the city, signaling progress for West Haven.

“We’ve had some fiscal headwinds in this city and we’re turning it around, we’re turning it around together. We’re turning it around with your leadership,” Lamont said to Borer.

Residents are glad to hear about the new plans for the school that closed 14 years ago. In that span, it has housed different groups including the Board of Education. It’s currently home to Washington Elementary School, as the new building is under construction.

“I think that’s a really nice idea,” said Oliva Hauer. “I don’t think we have much of that right now so, I’m kind of excited to see what they bring.”

The new space will cater to young people who will finally have a youth center for programs. It will also give space for a senior center. Malenda says she avoids the current location.

“In general, it’s very small. It’s hard to find a place to park,” Malenda said.

And it will have a space for veterans who currently meet in a small space in the basement of city hall.

“We’re hoping that we can draw more veterans into our unit,” said Dave Ricci of the Veterans’ Council. “In years past we’ve tried and just got nowhere.”

The construction will begin in the spring of 2025, after the new Washington school is complete and the students move from the Molloy school into their new building.