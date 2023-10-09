What to know about the 2023 Hartford Marathon

The 2023 Hartford Marathon is happening on Saturday, Oct. 14 and thousands of runners and people who want to cheer them on will be heading into the city. Nearly 8,500 people are expected to take part.
Here is what you need to know if you are taking part, want to show your support, or just want to be there to enjoy what Hartford has to offer.
In addition to the marathon, there will also be a half-marathon and a charity 5K.
When is the Hartford Marathon?
The Hartford Marathon is on Saturday, Oct. 14. It starts at 8 a.m., goes through Hartford, West Hartford, East Hartford and South Windsor, and is expected to go until around 2 p.m.
How to register for the 2023 Hartford Marathon
Online registration closes at 5 p.m. on Oct. 13.
Marathon finishers can use “net” time for qualifying for the Boston Marathon.
2023 Hartford Marathon course
The race starts at the front steps of the Connecticut State Capitol building and heads west for the first time in many years, according to the Hartford Marathon Foundation.
The route goes past the Mark Twain and Harriet Beecher Stowe houses and into Elizabeth Park, into East Hartford, then back into Hartford with the finish under the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch.
Half-marathon course
The race starts at the front steps of the Connecticut State Capitol building, goes past the Mark Twain and Harriet Beecher Stowe houses, into Elizabeth Park and back toward downtown Hartford.
The race finishes under the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch.
Charity 5K course
The 2023 Charity 5K will start near Bushnell Theater, go through downtown Hartford, past City Hall and the Wadsworth Atheneum, then make its way by the State Capitol building, before finishing under the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch.
Hartford Marathon Schedule
Race Start Times:
- 7:55 a.m.: Marathon/Half Marathon Wheelchair athletes at Capitol Avenue at the front lawn of CT State Capitol Building
- 8 a.m.: Marathon/Half Marathon/Team 26.2 Relay, at Capitol Avenue at the front lawn of State Capitol Building
- 8:01 a.m.: Charity 5K at Capitol Avenue east of Bushnell Theater, between Clinton and West streets)
- 9:30 a.m.: Hartford Marathon Foundation FitKids Run, at Elm Street at West Street, at the east end of Bushnell Park.
Hartford Marathon Road closures
Highway exit closures on Oct. 14
All exit ramps listed below will close at 7:30 a.m. and remain closed until the time specified:
- I-84 East:
- Exit 48B: Capitol Avenue, closed until 10 a.m.
- Exit 48A: Asylum Street, closed until 11 a.m.
- I-84 West:
- Exit 54: Founders Bridge, closed until 2 p.m.
- Exit 50: Main Street, closed until 11 a.m.
- I-91 South:
- Exit 32B: Trumbull Street closed until 11 a.m.
- Exit 31: State Street, closed until 11 a.m.
- I-91 North:
- Exit 32B: Trumbull Street closed until 11 a.m.
- Route 2 West:
- Exit 2W: Downtown Hartford closed until 2 p.m.
- Exit 3: Pitkin Street, closed until 2 p.m.
- Conlin Whitehead Highway inbound will be closed at Columbus Boulevard until 2 p.m.
- Route 2 West, exit 4 and Route 15 South, Exit 90 will be right-turn only.
- East River Drive will be coned by East Hartford PD to allow right turns only
Road closures in Hartford, West Hartford, East Hartford and South Windsor
On race day, road closures and travel delays will begin at 7:30 a.m. and continue until around 2 p.m. Learn more here.
Hartford
- Asylum Avenue
- Asylum Street
- Atheneum Square
- Broad Street
- Buckingham Street
- Capitol Avenue
- Charter Oak Avenue
- Clinton Street
- Elm Street
- Farmington Avenue
- Fern Street
- Ford Street
- Founders Bridge
- Gold Street
- Jewell Street
- Lafayette Street
- Main Street
- Market Street
- Oxford Street
- Pearl Street
- Prospect Avenue
- Prospect Street
- Reverend Moody Overpass
- South Prospect Street
- Sheldon Street
- State Street
- Van Dyke Avenue
- Washington Street
- Wells Street
- West Street
- Weston Street
- Whitney Street.
West Hartford
- Asylum Avenue, between Penn Drive and Prospect Avenue
- Elizabeth Park Road
- Fern Street, between Prospect Avenue and Penn Drive
- Penn Drive
- Prospect Avenue, between Fern Street and Asylum Avenue
- East Hartford
- Carroll Road
- East River Drive
- Main Street
- Pitkin Street
- Silver Lane Extension
- South Prospect Street
- Founders Bridge
South Windsor (Roads will be closed from around 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
- King Street
- Main Street to Strong Street.
Residents should park their vehicles on Chapel Road, Pleasant Valley Road, Newberry Road, Governors Highway and Strong Road if they wish to leave the area after the race route is closed.
Restrictions on where you can park for Hartford Marathon
Parking for 2023 Hartford Marathon
The Hartford Marathon Foundation website says hotel room blocks for the Eversource Hartford Marathon have expired. If you placed a reservation for race weekend, it has been released to the hotel.
You should contact the hotel directly for additional details or questions about your reservation.
Directions for Hartford Marathon
- Amtrak – for train schedule to Hartford. Amtrak runs from Penn Station in New York City to Hartford.
- Greyhound Bus Lines
- Peter Pan Bus Lines
- Bradley International Airport
Entertainment
Restaurant deals
Tips for spectators
There is a designated family meet-up area in Bushnell Park to reunite after the race.
Tracking athletes
