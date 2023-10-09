What to know about the 2023 Hartford Marathon

The 2023 Hartford Marathon is happening on Saturday, Oct. 14 and thousands of runners and people who want to cheer them on will be heading into the city. Nearly 8,500 people are expected to take part.

Here is what you need to know if you are taking part, want to show your support, or just want to be there to enjoy what Hartford has to offer.

In addition to the marathon, there will also be a half-marathon and a charity 5K.

When is the Hartford Marathon?

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Hartford Marathon is on Saturday, Oct. 14. It starts at 8 a.m., goes through Hartford, West Hartford, East Hartford and South Windsor, and is expected to go until around 2 p.m.

How to register for the 2023 Hartford Marathon

Online registration closes at 5 p.m. on Oct. 13.

Learn more here on how to register.

Marathon finishers can use “net” time for qualifying for the Boston Marathon.

2023 Hartford Marathon course

The race starts at the front steps of the Connecticut State Capitol building and heads west for the first time in many years, according to the Hartford Marathon Foundation.

The route goes past the Mark Twain and Harriet Beecher Stowe houses and into Elizabeth Park, into East Hartford, then back into Hartford with the finish under the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch.

The race starts at the front steps of the Connecticut State Capitol building, goes past the Mark Twain and Harriet Beecher Stowe houses, into Elizabeth Park and back toward downtown Hartford.

The race finishes under the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch.

The 2023 Charity 5K will start near Bushnell Theater, go through downtown Hartford, past City Hall and the Wadsworth Atheneum, then make its way by the State Capitol building, before finishing under the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch.

Hartford Marathon Schedule

Race Start Times:

7:55 a.m.: Marathon/Half Marathon Wheelchair athletes at Capitol Avenue at the front lawn of CT State Capitol Building

8 a.m.: Marathon/Half Marathon/Team 26.2 Relay, at Capitol Avenue at the front lawn of State Capitol Building

8:01 a.m.: Charity 5K at Capitol Avenue east of Bushnell Theater, between Clinton and West streets)

9:30 a.m.: Hartford Marathon Foundation FitKids Run, at Elm Street at West Street, at the east end of Bushnell Park.

Hartford Marathon Road closures

Highway exit closures on Oct. 14

All exit ramps listed below will close at 7:30 a.m. and remain closed until the time specified:

I-84 East: Exit 48B: Capitol Avenue, closed until 10 a.m. Exit 48A: Asylum Street, closed until 11 a.m.

I-84 West: Exit 54: Founders Bridge, closed until 2 p.m. Exit 50: Main Street, closed until 11 a.m.

I-91 South: Exit 32B: Trumbull Street closed until 11 a.m. Exit 31: State Street, closed until 11 a.m.

I-91 North: Exit 32B: Trumbull Street closed until 11 a.m.

Route 2 West: Exit 2W: Downtown Hartford closed until 2 p.m. Exit 3: Pitkin Street, closed until 2 p.m.

Conlin Whitehead Highway inbound will be closed at Columbus Boulevard until 2 p.m.

Route 2 West, exit 4 and Route 15 South, Exit 90 will be right-turn only.

East River Drive will be coned by East Hartford PD to allow right turns only

Road closures in Hartford, West Hartford, East Hartford and South Windsor

On race day, road closures and travel delays will begin at 7:30 a.m. and continue until around 2 p.m. Learn more here.

Hartford

Asylum Avenue

Asylum Street

Atheneum Square

Broad Street

Buckingham Street

Capitol Avenue

Charter Oak Avenue

Clinton Street

Elm Street

Farmington Avenue

Fern Street

Ford Street

Founders Bridge

Gold Street

Jewell Street

Lafayette Street

Main Street

Market Street

Oxford Street

Pearl Street

Prospect Avenue

Prospect Street

Reverend Moody Overpass

South Prospect Street

Sheldon Street

State Street

Van Dyke Avenue

Washington Street

Wells Street

West Street

Weston Street

Whitney Street.

West Hartford

Asylum Avenue, between Penn Drive and Prospect Avenue

Elizabeth Park Road

Fern Street, between Prospect Avenue and Penn Drive

Penn Drive

Prospect Avenue, between Fern Street and Asylum Avenue

East Hartford

Carroll Road

East River Drive

Main Street

Pitkin Street

Silver Lane Extension

South Prospect Street

Founders Bridge

South Windsor (Roads will be closed from around 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

King Street

Main Street to Strong Street.

Residents should park their vehicles on Chapel Road, Pleasant Valley Road, Newberry Road, Governors Highway and Strong Road if they wish to leave the area after the race route is closed.

Restrictions on where you can park for Hartford Marathon

Get information on parking restrictions here.

Parking for 2023 Hartford Marathon

Get parking information here.

The Hartford Marathon Foundation website says hotel room blocks for the Eversource Hartford Marathon have expired. If you placed a reservation for race weekend, it has been released to the hotel.

You should contact the hotel directly for additional details or questions about your reservation.

Directions for Hartford Marathon

Here's how to get to the Hartford Marathon.

Get directions here.

Entertainment

Restaurant deals

Several restaurants are offering race weekend specials. Get the details here.

Tips for spectators

If you are going to watch, get details on maps and athlete tracking online here.

There is a designated family meet-up area in Bushnell Park to reunite after the race.

Tracking athletes

You can get real-time updates on athletes online here.