A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for northern Connecticut through Monday morning.

Pockets of freezing drizzle will overspread the state during the overnight hours.

This could result in a few slick spots for the Monday morning commute.

Any freezing rain will transition to plain rain as warmer temperatures filter into the state.

In addition to the freezing drizzle winds will also become quite gusty for Monday with gusts to 40 mph possible.

