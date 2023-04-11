With Rising Temperatures, Officials Stress Cold Water Safety

With boaters and paddleboarders taking advantage of rising temperatures in Connecticut this week, the state's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is reminding people that the water is still dangerously cold.

"Even though the air temperatures are warming up, our water temperatures are not keeping pace with that temperature," said Emily Picard, a safety representative in DEEP's boating division. “It's important to make sure that you are aware of the risk. It’s 70 degrees, it’s beautiful…it’s not beautiful when you are in the water swimming.”

Whether you are on a boat, kayak or paddleboard, the department is reminding you to always wear a life jacket, file a float plan so people know where you are, dress for the cold water and remember your safety gear.

“Even if you think you are a good swimmer, cold water will impact your ability to swim," said Picard.

Not only are life jackets recommended, they are legally required in Connecticut from Oct. 1 through May 31.

"Wear your life jacket - I can't stress the importance of that enough," said Bernie Lietaert with the U.S. Coast Guard.

The USCG covers the Long Island Sound and said taking safety precautions is so important because emergencies on the water can happen fast.

“Anywhere from 40 to 50 degree water, you are still susceptible to hypothermia in about 15 minutes or so," said Lietaert.

The USCG also recommends carrying a radio with you.

"Make sure it is waterproof and make sure it works," said Lietaert.

