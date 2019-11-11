Woman Accused of Failing to Stop Teens From Possessing Alcohol in New Canaan

New Canaan police have issued a misdemeanor summons to a woman who is accused of failing to stop teenagers from possessing alcohol on Saturday night.

Officers were called to a home on Oenoke Lane around 9:30 p.m. after getting a report of a loud noise.

When police arrived, they said they saw approximately 30 to 40 teenagers running from the home, dispersing in various directions.

Authorities said they later found empty beer cans on the outside of the home.

Officers made contact with 50-year-old Stacey Sheppard Essex in the guesthouse of the home, police added.

According to police, officers saw a ping pong table with plastic cups on top of the table and numerous alcohol containers in the guest house.

Investigators said based on the investigation into the noise complaint, Essex was issued a misdemeanor summons for failing to halt possession of alcohol by a minor.

She was released on a promise to appear and will be in court on November 21.