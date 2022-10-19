Women's Business Development Council Expands in New London

The Women's Business Development Council is expanding. The nonprofit opened the doors to its brand new office in downtown New London.

"We really wanted to be in the hub, where the excitement was happening," said Fran Pastore, CEO of the WBDC.

The nonprofit, dedicated to helping women in business thrive, first expanded to eastern Connecticut in 2018. They had a small location in a New London office building, but felt that their clients needed a storefront location.

The new office on Bank Street is in the heart of downtown at 61 Bank St., filling an old building that has been empty for nearly a year.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Our goal is to really be part of the community and integrate with the other small businesses and all of the other excitement that is happening down here," Pastore said.

In addition to the new location, the WBDC is partnering with the City of New London for a new grant program. The New London/WBDC Small Business Grant Program invites New London-based small businesses to apply for grants up to $10,000.

Businesses do not have to be women-owned to be eligible for the grant. More information on who is eligible for the grant and how to apply can be found here.

The city is funding the grant program with $250,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars.

“The grant program with the City of New London and the Women’s Business Development Council will provide funding to city businesses that will demonstrate a measurable impact to our local economy,” New London Mayor Michael Passero said. “This is another real example of city ARPA dollars at work, rebuilding our business infrastructure and strengthening our community."

Applications for the grant program are now open.