Bridgeport Police Hire New Victim's Service Coordinator

The Bridgeport Police Department announced that they've hired a new victim's service coordinator.

Police said Shanda Scott is a Bridgeport resident who comes to the department with extensive community outreach experience working in New York City with youth and victims' services.

"Her qualifications, presentation and expressed desire to work with the Bridgeport community were just some of her strong points. Her mission in this capacity is to limit the impact of violent crime and tragedy through information, referral, support, and education," city officials said in a statement.

The position became vacant after a long-time employee retired. Scott was hired after an extensive search and interview process, officials said.

The news comes as the city's police department faces backlash for its handling of two death investigations.

The NAACP is calling for a federal investigation into the department.

The Bridgeport Police Union says they're planning to file grievances to restore the two recently suspended officers back to full duty amid an investigation into the handling of two deaths.

Mayor Joe Ganim expressed his support for the department's hire.

“We appreciate Mrs. Scott joining the department to provide residents with help. Having a professional with the know-how and resources is critical for individuals that may be dealing with trauma as the result of a crime," he said.

If you or a family member have been the victim of violent crime and are looking for help, you can contact Scott at 203-576-7714 or by email at shanda.scott@bridgeportct.gov.