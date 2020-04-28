NY, NJ Lay Out Reopening Plans as Psychological Toll of Crisis Deepens

What to Know Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday some parts of NY would be poised to reopen when his "PAUSE" directive expires May 15; NJ Gov. Phil Murphy said his shutdown order would remain in effect statewide indefinitely

A new Siena College poll brings home the grim reality of the pandemic -- nearly a third of New Yorkers know someone who has died of COVID-19

More than 25,000 tri-state lives have been lost to date, though NY and NJ both reported their lowest single-day tolls in a month (337 in NY, 61 in NJ) on Monday; governors do note a potential lag in weekend reporting

Three months after the coronavirus pandemic hit America, the United States is poised to eclipse a stunning 1 million cases - and that's a conservative estimate. New York state will pass 300,000 confirmed cases on its own this week - again, possibly orders of magnitude less than reality.

Yet in this unprecedented battle, there has been undeniable progress -- and governors across the country, including New York and New Jersey, are outlining their visions to reopen states in the coming months.

The economic toll of this crisis is catastrophic by any measure. The psychological cost is incalculable. It's one thing to reopen a restaurant. It's another thing to convince people it's safe to eat dinner out. Or go out at all.

Uncertainty -- Who is infected? How do I pay my bills? When will this be over? -- has entrenched a new kind of fear in the mindsets of many Americans, one that makes them question the very routines they comfortably abided for years.

Heartache and sheer exhaustion have fueled an almost community depression. Countless loved ones have had to say goodbye to the patriarchs and matriarchs of their families by Facebook Live. Many fear they'll have to do the same. The crisis has crushed jobs; it's crushed souls. It has worsened mental illness for many already struggling, left many to fight their demons alone, isolated at home. Domestic violence is spiking, along with anti-Asian attacks in New York.

Hospital workers battling on the front lines for months say the all-out chaos has subsided a bit but still report feeling overwhelmed by the sickness and death. They still find themselves serving as families' surrogates, the last to hold a loved one's hand. They still are getting sick. They still leave 12-hour shifts in tears.

Above all, many say they're desperately afraid they'll have to go through it all over again in the event society reboots too quickly. At least one nurse from Mount Sinai West in Manhattan has said if that happens, everything she and her colleagues have done will have been a "waste" of time.

If you or someone you know is in a crisis, including at risk of suicide or self-harm, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Trained counselors are available 24/7.

Many states, including New York and New Jersey, have established new mental health hotlines amid the crisis. They urge anyone who is struggling to call without hesitation. Learn more about the hotlines and find more ways to get help here.

In a recent New York City press briefing, Mayor Bill de Blasio says he believes the psychological crisis born out of the pandemic will be more challenging to cope with than the economic one. As Gov. Andrew Cuomo says, coronavirus will transform this generation -- and shape the next one.

Picture Madison Square Garden, jam-packed. There wouldn't be nearly enough seats to hold the tri-state's dead. If you add New York City's 5,228 "probable" COVID-19 fatalities in the state's official 17,303 toll, there wouldn't even be enough seats for New York's casualties.

The widely cited Gates Foundation-backed IHME does incorporate the NYC data, along with data compiled by The New York Times, in its virus modeling. In its latest run Monday night, IHME projected New York's ultimate death toll to be nearly 24,000 by early June, slightly higher than its previous iteration.

New Jersey could see 7,250 lives lost by June 1, IHME says. The state's toll currently stands at 6,044; New Jersey has lost more lives than World War I, the Korean War and the Vietnam War combined. Connecticut could lose up to 3,340 people, IHME says, but over a longer period of time. The model also evaluates reopening timelines, presuming strong containment measures remain in place.

Should Your State Reopen?

For states considering lifting quarantine measures, the official guidelines propose either a downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases within two weeks or a downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests.

As shown below, when you compare yesterday’s new case count with that of two weeks ago, the number is often lower, simply because the counts fluctuate. Critics call the measures vague and ultimately because they aren’t binding, some states are choosing to reopen whether they meet the criteria or not.

Right now, IHME says New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have all past their peak death and resource use points. Connecticut was a bit later on the curve, and IHME says that state shouldn't look to relax restrictions until after June 17, more than a week later than its previous model run predicted a few days ago.

The timelines for New York and New Jersey were pushed back a day; IHME now says the two states can begin to relax restrictions after May 28, again presuming continued adherence to social distancing and strong containment measures.

While IHME offers the same date for New York and New Jersey, it's just one data point within one model. Key variations in the reopening blueprints the two states' governors' unveiled this week reflect the start of a nuanced process that could take months and fundamentally reshape the way people live and work.

Gov. Phil Murphy extended New Jersey's shutdown order indefinitely statewide on Monday. In New York, Cuomo said he would allow his "PAUSE" order to expire after May 15 in some parts of the state, particularly upstate, which has seen much slower infection spread, while extending it in others like New York City.

Density complicates matters, given the proven ability of asymptomatic patients to transmit the virus. New York City has more than 155,000 of the state's confirmed 291, 996 virus cases. But new data released Monday suggests nearly 2.1 million city residents could have been infected at some point.

A second round of antibody testing found a positivity rate of 24.7 percent in city samples. That means 1 in 4 New York City residents could have been infected. Nearly a third of New Yorkers say they know someone who has died of the virus, according to a Siena College Poll. These statistics are startling for many -- and they crystallize the potential scope of a pandemic that even the nation's top researchers and health experts readily admit they don't fully understand.

New Jersey remains the nation's second-most impacted state, reporting 111,188 cases to date. Connecticut has nearly 26,000 cases, with more than 2,000 dead. Almost every state has traveled the same road to get to this point. Their roadmaps back will be a bit different, and the roadmaps within individual states like New York will vary by region, Cuomo says, to protect public health.

Above all, that's what the tri-state governors believe is most important -- and not just because it's the right thing to say. As Murphy said Monday, "Public health drives economic health. It's as simple as that."

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus Task Force response coordinator, says social distancing will be needed through summer to ensure public safety. States from New York to Florida are looking at how they might be able to incorporate that into potential plans for summer beach and restaurant reopenings and beyond. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working on a uniform set of guidelines for reopening various businesses.

Among the recommendations, which have been sent to Washington, D.C., to be finalized: Businesses should close break rooms. Restaurants should consider disposable menus and plates. Schools should have students eat lunch in their classrooms.

Health officials are preparing for a potential fall return of the virus. Birx told Fox Tuesday that the White House Task Force's top job right now is to ensure readiness in the event that happens. Key to planning and response will be a robust surveillance system “that understands that we have to track for asymptomatics as well as symptomatic individuals,” Birx said.

Barring a vaccine or effective treatment for the virus, Harvard researchers say social distancing could be necessary into 2022. More than 70 vaccines are in development worldwide, but approval could be 12 to 18 months out if not longer. Japan's top doctor said Tuesday the already postponed Olympics may be impossible to hold next year unless an effective vaccine is available.

Clinical trials for experimental drugs have not spurred much optimism thus far, though some have appeared more effective than others in initial study. Northwell Health in New York says it has found some promising early results in a trial that uses a common, inexpensive heartburn drug as treatment in tandem with other experimental drugs. Final results are still about a month out.

Doctors could use multiple experimental drugs to treat a virus patient -- or maybe one works with one patient and another works with someone else. Bill Gates wrote in a recent essay that an effective treatment has to reduce the death rate by 95 percent. We're not there yet, he said -- not by a long shot.