What to know about Sen. JD Vance's Connecticut connections

Republicans from Connecticut are taking part in the big events in Wisconsin and we’re learning more about Senator J.D. Vance’s connection to our state.

At the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, a benediction was delivered by Leora Levy, who ran for U.S. Senate in Connecticut.

Before that, members of the delegation from the state threw their support behind former President Trump as the nominee.

A big moment of the day was when Trump announced his running mate: J.D. Vance, a U.S. Senator from Ohio.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

We spoke with one of the delegates from Connecticut.

“We’re all excited. You know, he's a veteran, a great guy, father, husband and it's just electric here,” said Rep. Cara Pavalock-D’Amato, R – Bristol.

Vance is a Yale Law School graduate, as is his wife, and was the Editor of the Yale Law Journal and President of the Yale Law Veterans Association, according to the campaign.

The Connecticut Democratic Party Chair wrote in part:

“JD Vance is the embodiment of the new MAGA GOP, and a mirror for Donald Trump. He supports a national abortion ban, he thinks Project 2025 is “full of good ideas,” and he wouldn’t have certified the 2020 election.”

A Quinnipiac University professor points out Vance has limited government experience and might not be able to improve the support for the ticket in key states and voter groups.

But he can be someone to go on the offensive.

“I think what Trump was really looking for was just an amplifier, someone to amplify his message. Someone who's already known as sort of very fierce,” said Scott McLean, Quinnipiac University political science professor.

The professor says with all the recent events and the convention Trump might only get a small bounce in the polls.

That’s because so many people have already made up their mind about who they’re going to vote for.