CIAC postpones boys and girls lacrosse state semifinals to Friday due to smoky air

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference is postponing the boys and girls lacrosse state semifinals to Friday because of the impact wildfires are having on air quality.

The weekend lacrosse championship schedule will also be impacted and the tennis championship matches will be held inside for Thursday and Friday.

This is the second day in a row that games have been postponed.

“After medical and meteorological consultation, the CIAC has postponed today’s Boys and Girls Lacrosse State Tournament semifinals to Friday due to air quality issues,” a statement from CIAC says.

“All 12 games will now be hosted by the higher seeded school, no neutral site games. Multiple neutral site host locations that were available today were not available Friday due to other commitments,” the statement goes on the say.

CIAC said no CIAC lacrosse state championships will take place on Saturday.

CIAC Schedule

The schedule will now be as follows, with all games at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield.

Sunday, June 11 Boys Class S Championship: 10 a.m. Boys Class M Championship: 12:30 p.m. Boys Class L Championship: 3 p.m. Girls Class S Championship: 5:30 p.m.

Monday, June 12 Girls Class M Championship: 6 p.m. Girls Class L Championship: 8 p.m.



The CIAC championship baseball, softball and golf events -- Golf State Open - are on as scheduled this weekend. Tennis championships matches will be held inside today and tomorrow.