Here's What Gov. Lamont Wagered on the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship

Governor Ned Lamont is confident that the UConn Huskies will claim victory against the San Diego State Aztecs and because of that, he's placed a friendly wager on the outcome of tonight's game.

Lamont is betting a basket of Connecticut-grown beer and wine, and a collection of Munson's Chocolate that the Huskies will win.

California Governor Gavin Newsom says that he'll bet a "massive" crate of California avocados that San Diego wins.

“The Huskies remain the most powerful and most energetic basketball team in the nation, and I am confident they have what it takes to bring a fifth NCAA championship trophy back home to Connecticut – the basketball capital of the world,” Lamont said.

The Huskies and Aztecs are facing off tonight in the NCAA men's basketball championship in Houston, Texas.

“The Aztecs are a formidable team and Governor Newsom is a terrific governor and friend, however I have a feeling that pretty soon a shipment of goods will be traveling from Sacramento to Hartford," Lamont said.

